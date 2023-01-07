Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
