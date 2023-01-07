Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $8.96. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 114,481 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $351.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.