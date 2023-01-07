Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Reaches $150,205.90

Energi (NRG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and $150,205.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003877 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,989,546 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

