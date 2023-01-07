Energi Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.16 million and $155,826.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,010,455 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

