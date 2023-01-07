EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

