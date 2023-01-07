Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.63.

Shares of EQNR opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

