Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

About BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Stories

