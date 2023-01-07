Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
Shares of BBAI stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.77.
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
