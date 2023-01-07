Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,304.64

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,304.64 ($15.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,342 ($16.17). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,318 ($15.88), with a volume of 57,088 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Ergomed Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,305.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4,755.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ergomed Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.20), for a total transaction of £1,681,250 ($2,025,602.41).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

