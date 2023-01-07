Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 1%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 8,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 68,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

