Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

