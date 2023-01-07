Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 29.5% Higher This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.18 or 0.00119069 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $385.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00448578 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020615 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00910738 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00599982 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00255633 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00244443 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,830,472 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.