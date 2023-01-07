Ethereum Classic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $393.16 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.11 or 0.00118664 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $393.16 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,944.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00448271 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020375 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00913546 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00599400 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00253865 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00242792 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,839,085 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
