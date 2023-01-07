European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $861.13 million, a PE ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after buying an additional 398,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after buying an additional 249,649 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after buying an additional 638,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 729,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 249,046 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

