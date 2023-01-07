EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 23,077.58 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.43, for a total transaction of 23,077.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,433,421.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EverCommerce Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up 0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,075. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.87 and a 1-year high of 14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of 7.02 and a 200 day moving average of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.13. The firm had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.77.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

