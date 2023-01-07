Evercore ISI Downgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $130.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

