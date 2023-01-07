Evmos Trading 56.7% Higher Over Last Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $132.42 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

