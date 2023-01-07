Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

EXAS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $84.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

