Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $144.00 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

