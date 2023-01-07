FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $404.46 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.18.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.