Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Up 2.4%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.86). 13,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.77).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £191.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.61.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.