FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of -73.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of FAT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

