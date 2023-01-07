FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,607.97

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,607.97 ($19.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,360 ($16.39). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,386 ($16.70), with a volume of 36,589 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £398.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4,176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,604.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at FD Technologies

FD Technologies Company Profile

In other FD Technologies news, insider Ryan Preston acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,804.50 ($20,246.39). In other FD Technologies news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,275 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($15.88) per share, with a total value of £16,804.50 ($20,246.39). Also, insider Seamus Keating purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,290 ($15.54) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($11,656.63).

(Get Rating)

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.