FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 447.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.20.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

