Fetch.ai Price Up 41.6% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $107.02 million and approximately $65.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003980 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

