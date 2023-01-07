Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 169,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $132.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.