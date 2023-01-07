Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PSX opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

