Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 413.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $119.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

