Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

