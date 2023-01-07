Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 781.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 95,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 84,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $301,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $20.22 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $628.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

