Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Trading Up 3.8 %

Rayonier Announces Dividend

NYSE:RYN opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.57%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

