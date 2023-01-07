Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $61,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
