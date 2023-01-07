Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.