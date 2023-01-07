Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

TSM stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

