First Personal Financial Services Acquires New Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Kforce by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kforce by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Stock Up 4.7 %

KFRC opened at $55.65 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

