First Personal Financial Services Acquires Shares of 566 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 566 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.