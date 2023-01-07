First Personal Financial Services Acquires Shares of 566 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 566 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

