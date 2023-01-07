First Personal Financial Services Invests $26,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $290.47.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

