First Personal Financial Services Invests $63,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $106.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.