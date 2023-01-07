First Personal Financial Services Purchases 60 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $310.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

