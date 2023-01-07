First Personal Financial Services Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 39,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

NYSE FNV opened at $139.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

