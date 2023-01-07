Flow Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Flow has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004159 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $729.82 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00432124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.10 or 0.01660443 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,167.01 or 0.30521756 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.