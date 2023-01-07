Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
FLGZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.
Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.
