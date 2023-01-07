Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Shares of F opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

