Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Forward Air Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

