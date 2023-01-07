Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Shares Up 25.3%

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) shot up 25.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.42 and last traded at 0.42. 85,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 108,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.26.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

