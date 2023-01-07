Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 5,804 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,038,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.9% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 4,647,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,730,000 after buying an additional 1,525,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

