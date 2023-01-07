Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.35 and a 200-day moving average of $525.43. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

