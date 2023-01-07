Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $313,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $107.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

