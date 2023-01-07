Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

