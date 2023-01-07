Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.68 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.