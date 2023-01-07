Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,669,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,416,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

